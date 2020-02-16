|
Garland LeRoy Martin
September 2, 1933 – February 14, 2020
Garland Martin, 86, longtime businessman of Valley City, ND, died February 14, 2020, at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City with his family at his side. Funeral Services for Garland will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Grace Free Lutheran Church, Valley City, ND. There will be a visitation Monday from 5 PM-7 PM, followed by a prayer service and time of sharing at 7:00 at the church.
Garland LeRoy Martin was born in Hebron, ND, on September 2, 1933, to Henry and Emma (Reidlinger) Martin. He was raised and educated northwest of Hebron. He was baptized and confirmed at the Hebron Congregational Church. He farmed with his father and brother until he got married. Garland married the love of his life, Tillie Voegele on September 20, 1953 at Peace Lutheran Church, Beulah, ND. They moved to Glen Ullin, ND in 1954, where he began working at Farmers Union, under the management of Bud Stenson. Garland & Tillie were neighbors and became lifelong friends to Bud and his wife, Vi, and their children, Vicki and Kurt. While living in Glen Ullin, their son, Randy was born in 1957. When Bud was transferred to manage Farmers Union in Valley City, Garland transferred to Farmers Union in Hettinger, ND. While there, he was encouraged to become a barber. Garland, Tillie and Randy moved to Fargo, ND, so Garland could attend Moler Barber College. He graduated in October, 1960. They moved to Valley City where Garland did his apprenticeship under Master Barber Frank Brown. On Garland's day off, he worked again for Bud Stenson at Farmers Union. In 1963, their daughter, Renae was born. Garland started his first own business, Garland's Barbershop in March of 1966, during a major snowstorm. He moved into the Straus Mall after it was completed in 1977, as Valley Barber Service. In August of 2001, the mall closed and he moved into the remodeled Foss Building. In July, 2002, his daughter, Renae graduated from Moler Barber College as well, and joined him at his shop. Garland retired in 2005, barbering for nearly 45 years in Valley City. Renae continues to keep his business going. Garland had a stroke a year after his retirement. His wife, Tillie, took care of him until he became a resident of the Sheyenne Care Center in September, 2017. Garland enjoyed listening to polka music; he loved to dance, watching the MN TWINS, and playing cards at every chance he got. He also enjoyed bowling, working in the yard and making things with wood. Garland was the proud sponsor for both Garland's Barbershop men's and women's softball teams and enjoyed keeping their score books. He also sponsored little league baseball for many years. Garland also sponsored bowling teams as he and Tillie enjoyed bowling on mixed league with their friends.
Garland had a calm demeanor, funny sense of humor, and loving heart. He had nicknames for special people in his life. He was a very devoted and loving husband. He loved his family and special friends who were like family. He always had a warm and friendly smile. Garland was currently a member of Grace Free Lutheran Church and the Valley City Eagles Club, previously a member of Knights of Pythias and VC Elks, and as a businessman, the VC Chamber of Commerce. He also supported and enjoyed going to basketball games at VC High School and VC State University. He will be missed by many.
Garland is survived by his wife of 66 years, Tillie; son, Randy (Eileen); daughter, Renae; grandson, Casey (Justine); granddaughter, Tonya; brother, Vernon (Delores) Martin; sister, Darline (Leonard) Streifel; brother-in-laws: Dan Voegele, Chris Voegele; sister-in-laws: Lenora Sayler, Delores Hall; several nieces and nephews; very special friends: Bob and Linda Retterath, and many other special people in his life too numerous to mention.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry (2004) & Emma (2002) who were married one day short of 71 years. Also preceding him, his brothers-in-law, Otto Voegele, Ruben Voegele, Ray Voegele, and sister-in-law, Freida Kroh.
In keeping with his giving nature, Garland has chosen to be an anatomical donor. Following his service, he will be taken to UND School of Medicine.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Garland's family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 17, 2020