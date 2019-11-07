|
Gary Ames Arneson, 76, Jamestown, ND passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Ave Maria Village.
Gary Arneson was born August 30, 1943 in Valley City, ND to Ernest and Amy (Borgeson) Arneson. Gary loved the outdoors and spending time with his wife Rose. He spent several hours working on his garden and doing woodworking projects. Gary also had his two dogs that brought him joy every day.
Gary is survived by his daughters Dayna (Frank) Vrba and Yvonne Arneson; son Andre Arneson; grandchildren Erik Kiley, Natasha Vrba, Justin Vrba, Dylan Rafferty, Kyra Arneson, Steven Thomas and his two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Amy Arneson, brother Andy Arneson, daughter Racheal (Mike) Lockwood, and two infant grandsons Ernest and Andy.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Eddy Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, November 8 at Eddy Funeral Home. Interment will be in North LaMoure Cemetery.
Arrangements by Eddy Funeral Home.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Nov. 8, 2019