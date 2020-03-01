|
Gary LeRoy Cruff
May 10th 1935-February 28th 2020
Gary Cruff, 84, Kindred, ND passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Gary Leroy Cruff was born May 10, 1935, in his aunt's house in Valley City, North Dakota, the third child of Clair and Murlie Cruff of Rogers, North Dakota. Gary attended Logan District 17 County School through the 8th grade and graduated from Valley City High school in 1953. Gary was drafted into the Army from January 1954 through Dec 1955. He was stationed in Kansas, Texas, and also Germany. While in Germany, he was detached to the 259th guided missile battalion. After his service in the Army, he lived in San Diego, California working for Rohr Aircraft from 1957 until 1959. In 1959, he returned to North Dakota and married Sandra Trader of Oriska, North Dakota. They lived in Valley City and he was employed at the Barnes County Coop creamery until he started work with ASCS in 1961. While employed with ASCS, they lived in Linton, West Fargo, and Leonard North Dakota. Gary retired from government service in 1994. He and Sandra then moved to Lake Sybil in Vergas, MN, where they lived in their new lake home. Gary was very active in the Sybil Lake Association and the Ottertail County Lake Association. He was also a board member on the Ottertail Soil Conservation district, and a board member on the Ottertail County Water plan. Gary was a proud member of the American Legion and . In September of 2012 they moved to Kindred to be closer to family and help with their two youngest granddaughters.
Throughout his life, Gary was always active in public service with Jaycees, Boy scouts, Lions, and 4-H. He was always building and working on craft projects. He enjoyed building elaborate doll houses, and he took great pride in his yard and garden. Gary and Sandra celebrated 60 years of marriage in December of 2019.
Gary is survived by his wife Sandra (Trader); son Charles Cruff (Michelle) Oriska N.D., their children Cody Middelkamp (Ashley), Callie Cruff, and Cassidy Schroder (Austin); son Derek Cruff (Ladine), their children Audra Cruff, and Isabelle Cruff, along with three great grandchildren Leif, Astrid, and Cailyn, and two more on the way.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents (Clair and Murlie Cruff), two brothers (Kenneth and James Cruff), two sisters (Murlie Foreman, and Carol Kiser).
Memorial service will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM at West Funeral Home, West Fargo, ND with visitation one hour prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Vergas City Veterans Cemetery in Vergas, Minnesota, in the heart of Lake country at a later date.
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center
westfuneralhome.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 3, 2020