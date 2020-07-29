Gary Kiefert

Gary Harold Kiefert, 65, of Fertile, MN, passed away at his home in Fertile, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Gary was born May 14, 1955 in Valley City, ND, to parents, Harold Kiefert and Ellen (Pritschkat) Kiefert. He grew up on the family farm southwest of Valley City.
He attended Green Consolidated School, graduating after eighth grade. He then attended Valley City High School, graduating with the class of 1973. We was active in FFA and band throughout high school while still helping out on the family farm. Gary went on to attend Valley City State College, graduating in 1977 with a composite major in music with an emphasis in saxophone. While in college, he was a member of the college concert choir and the marching, concert, and jazz bands.
Gary's teaching career began in the fall of 1977 when he began teaching K-12 music in Anamoose, ND. On June 17, 1978, Gary was united in marriage to Mary Kalinowski at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, rural Crary, ND. The couple made their home in Anamoose for two years, where they both taught, before moving to Edmore, ND. Gary spent three years there teaching grades 7-12 band and choir, followed by a year and a half teaching K-12 music in Adams, ND.
In 1985, Gary and his family moved to Fertile, MN where he taught grades 7-12 band, as well as 5th and 6th grade music. Following his teaching career, he opened and operated Variety Plus – a variety store located on Mill Street in Fertile, serving the community for nine years. He also did custom screen printing and website design before beginning his career at Garden Valley Telephone Company. He started out in 1997 as a part-time after-hours representative, later moving into a full time position as an Internet Help-Desk Specialist. He remained with the company until his retirement in September of 2018.
Gary was baptized and confirmed into the Catholic faith and was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fertile. He served on the church's finance council for many years and was a devoted church musician, playing bass, directing the choir, and serving as a song leader. He enjoyed sharing his musical talents with his faith community.
Gary was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his patience as well as his big heart and love for music. He enjoyed fishing, driving motorcycle, and working on vehicles, he could always be found tinkering on some project. His grandchildren brought him pure joy.
Gary is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Mary; sons, Nathan & Ryan Kiefert, of West Fargo, ND; daughter, Sara (Ross) Hendrickson, and their children, Evan and Ava, of Hansboro, ND; mother, Ellen Kiefert of Valley City, ND; brothers, Dwight (Robbin), Doug (Joy), Alan (Lori), and Brian Kiefert, all of Valley City, ND; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Gary was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Harold Kiefert; nephew, Matthew Kiefert; and mother and father-in-law, Dorothy and Ed Kalinowski.
The emptiness that will be felt by Gary's passing will be filled with the knowing that he is no longer in pain and is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He will truly be forever missed.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fertile, MN, following all of the Minnesota and CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Masks are required to attend.
Visitation: One hour before the service at the church.
Burial: 3:00 PM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Valley City, ND.
Please view our guestbook and share condolences online at www.eriksonvikfh.com.
Arrangements with Erikson-Vik-Ganje Funeral Home, Fertile, MN