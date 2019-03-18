Gary Leah Riederer, age 68, of Beach, North Dakota passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Dickinson, North Dakota. A Vigil will be held at 7: 30 PM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Silha Funeral Home in Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be recited at 9:00 A.M. Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the Chapel of the Angels at the Golden Valley Manor in Beach with Father Dan Berg officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the services. Interment will take place at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Valley City, North Dakota. Silha Funeral Home of Beach is entrusted with arrangements.

Gary was born on October 19, 1950 in Ottumwa, Iowa a son of Francis Xavier and Dorothy Luverne (Shenton) Riederer. Gary attended school in Valley City, North Dakota and graduated with the class of 1969. After high school, Gary attended baking school at NDSU in Fargo, North Dakota. Gary worked at the Jamestown State Hospital as a baker in the dietary department for twenty five years. When he retired from there, he moved to Beach. While living at the Golden Valley Manor, he worked in the dietary department as a helper. Gary also spent many hours reading to the residents of the Manor and calling Bingo.

Gary loved fishing and outdoor activities. He also enjoyed movies, reading and especially his favorite candy, chocolate.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Dorothy Riederer and his brother, Dean.

Gary is survived by a sister, Barbara (Howard) Stockwell and their children, Sheri (Jim) and Isaac and Wyatt Vandal, Lori (Jake) and Avery, Elijah, Landon and Mathias Holkup, Todd (Denise) Cora and Logan Stockwell; a brother, Tom (Gwen) of Lenexa, Kansas and their children, Kory (Jeanne) and Kiera, Sam, John, Katy, Gabby, Jackson and Kylie Riederer; brother, Dale (Pam) of Jamestown and their children, Nicole, Megan, Eric (Jenn) and Ella and Alex Riederer; a sister, Jean (Don) and their children, Tom (Kelly) and Collins, Chapman, Callaway, Michael (Kayla) and Mark (Tiffany) Hardy and a sister, Joanne Riederer of Dickinson, North Dakota. He will be missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to: Golden Valley Manor, 260 5th Street SW, Beach, North Dakota 58621. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com. Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 19, 2019