Gary D. Schlagel, 72, Valley City, ND passed away at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND on November 2, 2020. A funeral service with military honors will be held for Gary at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City. He will be buried in the old Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fingal, ND. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, November 6 at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home. Regulations and guidelines set concerning COVID 19 will be followed, please wear your mask and practice social distancing.
An online guestbook and tribute page for Gary can be found on the funeral home website at www.lerudschuldt.com.
