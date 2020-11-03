1/
Gary Schlagel
Gary D. Schlagel, 72, Valley City, ND passed away at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND on November 2, 2020. A funeral service with military honors will be held for Gary at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City. He will be buried in the old Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fingal, ND. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, November 6 at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home. Regulations and guidelines set concerning COVID 19 will be followed, please wear your mask and practice social distancing.
An online guestbook and tribute page for Gary can be found on the funeral home website at www.lerudschuldt.com. The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
