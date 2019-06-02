Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Kjelland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve Ginger Kjelland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Genevieve Ginger Kjelland Obituary
Genevieve "Ginger" Kjelland, 83, Valley City, ND passed away at Mercy Hospital on May 31, 2019. A memorial mass for her will be held at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Valley City at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5 from 5-7 PM with a Rosary and prayer service beginning there at 7.
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Ginger's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.