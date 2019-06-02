Home

Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Catherine Catholic Church
Valley City, ND
Genevieve Ginger Kjelland

Genevieve Ginger Kjelland Obituary
Genevieve "Ginger" Kjelland, 83, Valley City, ND passed away at Mercy Hospital on May 31, 2019. A memorial mass for her will be held at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Valley City at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5 from 5-7 PM with a Rosary and prayer service beginning there at 7.
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Ginger's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on June 3, 2019
