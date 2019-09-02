|
|
George W. Calkins, 94, Fargo passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Villa Maria Nursing Home, Fargo.
George was born August 23, 1924 in Anamoose, North Dakota to Bertrand and Mable (Dean) Calkins. He graduated from Anamoose High School in 1944. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy in February, 1945 serving during World War II. He was honorably discharged in July, 1946. He married Sylvia Allers on December 28, 1949 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Whitefish, Montana. They farmed south of Wimbledon, North Dakota where they made their home before moving to Fargo in 1996. Sylvia passed away in 2016.
He was an active throughout the community of Wimbledon, North Dakota. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and Sts. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church, Fargo.
George is survived by his children; Ken (Sheree) Calkins, Fargo, North Dakota, Lucinda (Doug) Halvorson, Fargo, North Dakota, Pam (Lonnie) Laffen, Grand Forks, North Dakota; 8 grandchildren, Marcus (Bethany) Calkins, Fargo, North Dakota, Kara (William) Ortmeier, Moorhead, Minnesota, Mitch Calkins, Fargo, North Dakota, Sarah Halvorson, Fargo, North Dakota, Jason Halvorson, Fargo, North Dakota, Jesse Laffen, Indianpolis, Indiana, Ryan Laffen, Austin, Texas, Christopher Laffen, Fargo, North Dakota and 2 great-grandchildren, James and Simon Ortmeier and sister, Mildred Woodruff..
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sylvia, brothers, Irvin and Dean Calkins.
Rosary: 9:15 A.M. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Sts. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church, Fargo.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Sts. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church, Fargo with visitation starting at 9:30 A.M.
Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery South, Fargo at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Sept. 3, 2019