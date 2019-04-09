George Henry, son of Joseph and Helen (Berge) Johnson was born May 8, 1917. He attended country school through the 8th grade and then attended LaMoure High School. After spending a number of years on the West Coast, George returned to the LaMoure area and took over his father's farming operation, which he later bought. He was united in marriage to Pearl Fick on December 16, 1942 at LaMoure, and together they raised four children; Sharon, Lynn, Gregory, and Richard. George farmed approximately 55 years before retiring. In 2013 George and Pearl became residents of the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City.

After their retirement, George and Pearl enjoyed traveling. George also enjoyed bowling and playing pool. He was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church, the Masonic Lodge in LaMoure and the Shriners in Fargo.

He is survived by their four children, Sharon (Todd) Schwagler, Mandan, ND, Lynn Johnson, Sequim, WA, Gregory (Sue) Johnson, Lake Crystal, MN and Richard Johnson, Carlsburg, WA; thirteen grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Pearl, three brothers, Jessie, Alex and Perry, three sisters, Hilma, Clara and Bernice, and five siblings who died in infancy.

George passed away April 6, 2019 at Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City, ND with family by his side. Pearl passed away on May 26, 2017.

A Memorial Service for George and Pearl will be held at a later date, with Dahlstrom Funeral Home in LaMoure handling the arrangements. Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary