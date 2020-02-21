Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Connect Church
Valley City, ND
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Connect Church
Valley City, ND
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Ryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Ryan Obituary
George Ryan, age 64, of Valley City, ND, died Thursday, February 20th at his residence surrounded by his loving family under Hospice of the Red River Valley Care. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 29th at Connect Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held one hour before the service Saturday morning at the church. Inurnment will be in the Fargo National Cemetery, Fargo, ND.
Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home, Valley City, ND. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -