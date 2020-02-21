|
George Ryan, age 64, of Valley City, ND, died Thursday, February 20th at his residence surrounded by his loving family under Hospice of the Red River Valley Care. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 29th at Connect Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held one hour before the service Saturday morning at the church. Inurnment will be in the Fargo National Cemetery, Fargo, ND.
Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home, Valley City, ND. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 24, 2020