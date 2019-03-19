Home

George Schlittenhardt, 85, Valley City, N.D., died Monday, March 18, in Sheyenne Care Center Valley City.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Friday, March 22, at Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will continue from 10:00-11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Grace Free Lutheran Church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
