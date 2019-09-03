|
Valley City, ND – Gerald Dean Brix, 79, joined the love of his life, Anna J. Brix (77, deceased 12/6/2017), on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Sheyenne Care Center after 10 months as a resident suffering from congestive heart disease as well as other issues related to dementia.
He graduated from Valley City High School and had a brief stint in college before leaving college to support his growing family. He and Anna relocated their six kids from Valley City to a 23-acre property in Tower City in 1976. He traveled extensively, working as a construction laborer and then superintendent. When he finally retired, he picked up a few head of dairy cattle and hand milked them. He sold milk and cream. Anna made butter, and they also had chickens, pigs, ducks and a loyal dog. They filled the days tending to a large garden, which Anna loved. He and Anna spent most of their time later in life traveling and making friends. He loved talking with folks! He could fix just about anything and was always thinking about doing something!
He leaves behind one brother, Les Brix and one sister, Sharon Roberg, as well as six children, 14 Grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. His sons and daughters are Todd Brix of Twin Falls, Idaho, Paige Kawasaki of Valley City, North Dakota, Tami Flanagan of Tumwater, Washington, Vonda Brix of West Fargo, North Dakota, Tyson Brix of Columbia, Missouri, and Troy Brix of Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Those who knew him, knew he didn't want any fancy fanfare upon his death. For those wishing to send a memorial, please send it to Paige Kawasaki(Brix) 3226 119th Ave SE, Valley City, ND 58072. There will be a cemetery side memorial at Buffalo Memorial Cemetery where we will lay both Anna and Gerald to rest together in peace. The service will be on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 10AM.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Sept. 4, 2019