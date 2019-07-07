Gerald (Jerry) Lynn Flach - AKA- Uncle Buck, passed away on July 1st, 2019 at the Cooperstown Medical Center surrounded by his loving friends and family.

Jerry was born on August 12th, 1943 to Lynn and Pearl Flach of Litchville ND. He graduated from Hannaford High School in 1961. After school he joined the Navy and served his tour of duty during the Bay of Pigs on the Destroyer USS Gainard.

He married Diane Algeo in 1967, and had a daughter, Kristy Lynn Flach on August 19th, 1972. Jerry worked as a Master Electrician in the Twin Cities area until he retired.

Jerrys favorite things included short wave radio, trains, guns, and spending time with his friends and family.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Kristy Lynn Flach (Jeromy Nistler); Grandcat Lrrr, of West Fargo; Bonnie Breitbach-Anderson(Bob) of Apple Valley,MN; Barbara Peach (Al) of Fargo, ND; Michael Flach (Joran) of Fargo, ND; Julie Barth of Edina MN; Bruce (Tina) Flach of Fargo, ND; many nieces and nephews, and very close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Lynn Flach and Pearl VenHuizen, brothers Dale and Douglas Flach, and sister Lois Ladbury.

Jerry was a loving man who touched many lives and left cherished and important life lessons for all who were near and dear to his heart. The stories he told, will live on for generations to come.

He was the best Dad in the world.

A celebration of his life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church on July 13th at 10:30am.

In lieu of Flowers a donation can be made in Jerrys name to the Cooperstown Medical Center. Published in Valley City Times-Record on July 8, 2019