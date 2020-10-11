Gerald "Jerry" Seidlinger, 60, Oriska, ND passed away at his home on October 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel in Valley City, ND on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Pastor Dan Faust of Zion Lutheran Church in Oriska will officiate and burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and archived. It can be viewed along with the obituary and guestbook on Jerry's tribute page at www.lerudschuldt.com.
We will be following CDC guidelines regarding COVID 19 at the service.