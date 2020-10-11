1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Seidlinger
Gerald "Jerry" Seidlinger, 60, Oriska, ND passed away at his home on October 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel in Valley City, ND on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Pastor Dan Faust of Zion Lutheran Church in Oriska will officiate and burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and archived. It can be viewed along with the obituary and guestbook on Jerry's tribute page at www.lerudschuldt.com. We will be following CDC guidelines regarding COVID 19 at the service.

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
