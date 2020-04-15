|
|
Gerald Reberg, 80, of Mercedes, TX, passed away peaceully in his home on April 12th after fighting health issues for a couple of years.
Gerald was born April 12, 1940, to Ole and Ellen Reberg (Hastings, ND). He married Coral Peterson on September 2, 1961. He is survived by his wife, Coral, their three children son Scott Reberg, Killeen, TX, daughters Cindy Rees, Mercedes, TX, and Karianna Williams (Mark) of St. Charles, MO. Five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. One sister, Violet McAllister (Earl), Valley City, ND. Lenore Reberg (Arthur), Fargo, ND, and Norlene Reberg (Erling), Valley City, ND.
Jerry barbered for forty-two years and served twenty-four years in the North Dakota National Guard. He retired and move to Texas with his wife in 2008.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at a Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 16, 2020