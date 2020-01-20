|
|
Gertrude "Gerty" Schuster, 97, West Fargo, ND died on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Bethany on University in Fargo, ND.
Gertrude Bertha Rossler was born November 26, 1922 at Buffalo, ND to Josef and Bertha (Blasl) Rossler. She graduated high school in Lucca, ND in 1940 and attended one year of business school. In 1945, Gertrude married Joseph Christl. They farmed near Lucca. Joe passed away in 1963. On May 31, 1970, she married Wilbert Schuster at St. Elizabeth Church in Sykeston, ND. Together they farmed in the Fingal area until they retired in 1991. In 2007, they moved to Sheyenne Crossings in West Fargo.
She is survived by one daughter, Connie (Dennis) Foth of Brooklyn Park, MN; two daughters-in-law, Sandra Christl of Fingal, ND and Gail Christl of West Fargo, ND; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Helen, Marie, Rev. Raymond, MaryAnne and Mary Schuster.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Joseph and Wilbert; sons, Joseph and Elmer Christl; brothers, Leo and Lawrence Rossler; and a sister, Adeline Janz.
Funeral Mass: Wednesday, Jan 22 at 11 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, West Fargo with visitation from 9 to 11.
Burial: Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Fingal.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Jan. 21, 2020