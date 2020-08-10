Gladys Gage, 98, of West Fargo, ND passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 in Fargo, ND at Bethany on 42nd where she had been a resident for the past year.
Gladys was born January 2, 1922 in Jackson County, MN to Ernest and Minnie (Schafer) Buchmann.
After graduating from Jackson High School, she attended North Central Bible College in Minneapolis. She continued her education at Iowa State Teachers College. She received her teaching certificate and taught six years.
On June 14, 1952 she married Charles Gage in Jackson, MN. They lived and farmed by Page, ND. She moved to West Fargo in 2010 to live with her son, Mark.
Gladys loved children. She left her formal teaching career but continued to teach Sunday School until 2002. She noted that she didn't teach alone but that Jesus was in the classroom helping her. She also loved jokes and would share one with anyone anywhere. She enjoyed music and sang hymns and other songs until she passed away.
Gladys had been an active member in The Gideon's International, Weimer Homemakers Club, and church.
She is survived by her son, Mark, West Fargo; daughter, Kathy (Myron) Grueneich, West Fargo; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Summer (Jason) Kottsick and daughter Ayven, Malad City, ID, Kent (Charity) Grueneich and son Abel, West Fargo, Blake (Josalyn) Grueneich, West Fargo, and Krysta (Benjamin) Potter and children Claire, Eloise and Bennett, Sauk Rapids, MN; two sisters, Adella Buchmann and Mavis Pahl, both of Kearney, MO; one brother-in-law, five sister-in-laws, and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Memorials can be made to The Gideon's International or Asbury Camp.
The funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Connect Church, Valley City, ND with Pastor Fred Morrison officiating.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 12 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel with a prayer service beginning at 7 PM.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com