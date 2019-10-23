Home

West Funeral Homes
226 4Th Ave W
West Fargo, ND 58078
(701) 282-6699
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Funeral Home
West Fargo, ND
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
West Funeral Home
West Fargo, ND
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
West Fargo, ND
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
West Fargo, ND
Gloria Ochsner


1954 - 2019
Gloria Ochsner Obituary
Gloria J. Ochsner, 64, Fargo, ND passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her home.
Gloria Jean Myers was born December 11, 1954 in Valley City, ND to Glenn and Lila (Kurtti) Myers and was raised in Leal, ND.  In 1973 Gloria graduated from North Central High School, Rogers, ND and continued her education at Valley City State University, graduating in 1977 with a Voice Major and a Minor in Business.  In 1977 she married Myron Ochsner at Epworth United Methodist Church, Valley City.  They lived in Minot, ND where Gloria worked as an Executive Secretary at Odell and Associates from 1977 to 1981.  In 1996, after staying home to raise her four boys, Gloria went back to work as a professional para educator at many different schools in Minot until 2014.  She then moved to West Fargo where she cared for her mother.  She worked briefly at Home Depot and the Fargo Zoo for the last few years.
Gloria always tried to keep her mind going by reading, doing puzzles, crosswords, board games, and cards.  The Myers family would always get together and play cards and just enjoy each others company.  She also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twinkies and the FM RedHawks. Throughout her life Gloria was known for her musical talent; whether it was singing, her ability to play different instruments, or directing church choirs.  She belonged to the Minot Elks Band, Minot City Band, and Minot Chamber Chorale during different parts of her life.  Her greatest joys in life were her family and her faith.  She loved raising her boys and teaching them everything she could.  She gave them life lessons, such as  helping the less fortunate, that they now pass on to their children. Gloria was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Minot and currently a member of Flame of Faith United Methodist Church in West Fargo.
Gloria is survived by three sons: Joshua (Tami), of Aberdeen, SD, Daniel (Amber), of Fargo, ND, and Peter (Ashley), of West Fargo, ND; six grandchildren: Connor, Sierra, Peyton, Haley,  Aundi, and Madison,.  She is also survived by her brother Curtis (Betty) Myers, of Mesa, AZ and sister-in-law Janice Myers, of Jamestown, ND.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, son Caleb Samuel, brother Alvin Myers, sister Delores "Susie" Christensen, and brother-in-law RJ "Shorty" Christensen.
Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6-7 with a prayer service at 7 PM at West Funeral Home, West Fargo, ND.  Funeral service will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 AM at Flame of Faith United Methodist Church, West Fargo with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fargo, ND.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 24, 2019
