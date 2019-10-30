|
Gordon Ervin Etter, 80, passed away Sunday evening, October 27, 2019, at Ava Maria Village, Jamestown, ND.
Gordon was the son of William and Fern (Law) Etter, was born November 10, 1938, in Trinity Hospital, Jamestown, ND. He grew up on the family farm at Wimbledon, ND. He was quite proud of the fact that other than his time in the Air Force, he had lived there all his life.
After graduating from Wimbledon High School in 1956, he went to school in Spokane, WA,for 3 months studying to be a ticket agent for the airlines.On March 17, 1957, in Fargo, ND, he was sworn into the Air Force. After Basic Training in San Antonio, TX, he was stationed in South Carolina, the Marshall Islands, and Goose Bay, Labrodor. He was discharged on July 28, 1960. He came back to the farm and started milking cows and helping his Dad farm. He rented his first land in 1963, and began his farming career.
He married Joanne Shafer on May 7, 1965, and they made their home on the family farm. When his father retired in 1966, they took over the farming of the land and milking cows. They had 2 sons, David and Douglas.
When the boys left home, he sold the cows, rented out the land and went to work for the Barnes County Highway Department running the road grader and snow plow. He also ran the road grader for Pierce Township during the summer months for several years.
Gordon was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Wimbledon, and was on the Pierce Township Board for several years serving as Chairman when he retired. He was a leader of the Busy Beavers 4-H Club for 10 years.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Joanne, Jamestown, ND, 2 sons, David (Cindy) Etter, and Douglas (Linette Guthmiller) Etter, Jamestown, ND, and grandchildren, Richard Etter, Yipsilanti, ND, Melanie (Dylan) Rudland, Fargo, ND, Shane Etter, Jamestown, ND, and Williston, ND, Robin Etter, Fargo, ND, and Amethyst Etter, Jamestown, ND. His sister, Muriel (Don) Rebhahn, Lisbon, ND, brother-in-law, Francis (Betty) Shafer, Rapid City, SD, sister-in-law, Sharon Shafer, Glen Ullin, ND, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Keith Shafer, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eugene and Chong Shafer.
Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM with family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Thursday, October 31 at Eddy Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, November 1 at St. John's United Methodist Church, Wimbledon, ND with Pastor Jeanne Sortland officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Wimbledon, ND.
Arrangements with Eddy Funeral Home.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 31, 2019