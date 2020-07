Greg Nelson, 73, Sutton, ND died Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Nelson County Care Center, McVille, ND.Memorial Services will be Monday, July 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Quam-Plaisted-Cushman Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Sutton Pub following the Memorial Service. Interment will be in the Wimbledon Methodist Cemetery at a later.Condolences can be sent to the family via the On-Line Tribute service at www.quamplaistedcushman.com