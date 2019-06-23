Gwen Arlene Kunze, 83, of Dazey, ND passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Valley City on June 21, 2019.

Gwen was born September 11, 1935 to Howard and Edith (Ellefson) Martin. She graduated from Valley City High School in 1953. On September 1, 1955, she married Keith Kunze at St. Mary's Catholic Church, near Dazey, ND.

They made their home on a dairy farm near Dazey and together raised five children: JaNae, Myron, Lori, Todd, and Daryl.

Gwen enjoyed music, especially Elvis Presley, and watching The Grand Ole Opry and The Price Is Right. She loved planting flowers, crocheting, and embroidery. She also enjoyed baking and making jam.

She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Gwen is survived by four children, Myron (Kathy) Kunze, Lori (Jay) Omdahl, Todd Kunze, and Daryl (Jody) Kunze; a son-in-law, Kerry Eggert; 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Keith; and her daughter, JaNae.

The funeral service, celebrating Gwen's life will be held on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:30 AM in St. Mary's Catholic Church, rural Dazey. Visitation will be held the hour prior to the service. She will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery.

The funeral service, celebrating Gwen's life will be held on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:30 AM in St. Mary's Catholic Church, rural Dazey. Visitation will be held the hour prior to the service. She will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery.