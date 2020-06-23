Harlan Ganung

After a long bout with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma Cancer, Harlan C Ganung from Mesa AZ, at the age of 92, passed away on May 23, 2020. He was born in Edgeley, ND to Curtis and Marvel (Medberry) Ganung. Harlan worked at Boeing as an engineer for many years and retired in 1988. Preceded in death by his first wife Margaret (Leach) Ganung, mother of his two children; his second wife June (Strohm) Ganung; his sister Evelyn Beethe and brother Eugene Ganung.

Harlan is survived by his wife Irene; his daughter Karen Shaw and husband John Shaw of Federal Way, WA and his other daughter Alison Miller and husband Ken Miller of Pouzolles, France; his sister Caroline Beethe of Minneapolis, MN and two grandchildren; Kayla Shaw and Jonathan Shaw. He had a wonderful tenor voice and sang for many years in the choir at Seattle First United Methodist Church, and the Songsters, Harlan loved the Mount Rainier wilderness and kept an immaculate garden. Bowling and watching Westerns were two activities Harlan enjoyed and while living in Arizona he took up tennis.

There will be a memorial service on June 27th at 11am at 4432 E Elena Ave, Mesa AZ 85206.

