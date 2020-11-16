Harland Eugene Haugen was born in Bertha, MN on June 14, 1943, to Harry and Anna Haugen. The family moved to Wimbledon and then to the Haugen farm near Sibley/Dazey. Harland went to the Ladbury School and then Hannaford Public School. He worked numerous jobs, but a lot of people knew him from opening the weight room for the Valley City Parks and Rec.
Harland married Myrna Fogderud on December 11, 1965. They had three children, Kimberly, Rick and Wade.
He loved farming, car racing, snowmobiling, hunting and spending time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Harland had a stroke in 1989. With the odds against him, he pushed through each and every day. He loved to see people and just visit. There wasn't a time he didn't ask how you were doing when you saw him. Harland also loved to go to Burger King for coffee just to visit. He had a huge heart and always thought of others first. He will be deeply missed.
Harland is survived by his wife, Myrna of Valley City; son, Wade (Andrea) Haugen of Grafton, ND; brothers, Dave (Mary) Haugen of Soldotna, AK and Joel (Denise) Haugen of Williston, ND; grandchildren, Rochelle Grenz, Matthew Wanzek, Michael Wanzek, Christina Sayler, Hannah, Eric, and Erin Haugen, Elizabeth Kotaska, and Grady, Maddox and Owen Haugen; great grandchildren, Jaden and Teagan Greer, Aiden Wanzek, and Oakley and Myles Willison; sister-in-law, Connie (Kent) Peterson of Maple Lake, MN; and nieces, Marnie (Jason) Haugen of Santa Barbara, CA and Jan (Marty) Hochhalter of Jamestown, ND.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Anna Haugen; daughter, Kimberly Kotaska; son, Rick Haugen; and mother and father-in-law, Conrad and Sylvia Fogderud.
Harland passed away on November 15, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Valley City, ND. There will be visitation on Thursday, November 19 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City. The funeral service will be Friday, November 20 at 1:00 PM in Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Valley City. He will be laid to rest in St. Olaf Cemetery, Walum, ND at 2:30 PM, Friday. To follow mandated guidelines concerning COVID 19, attendance will be limited and masks required at both venues. Both the prayer service and the funeral service will be lived streamed as well as archived along with Harland's obituary at www.lerudschuldt.com.
