Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Fick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Fick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Fick Obituary
Harold Fick, 91, Litchville, ND passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Oakes, ND on January 25, 2020. There will be a service for him at 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City, ND. Visitation will begin at 5:00 Thursday evening. Burial will be in the spring at Memory Gardens, near Valley City.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Harold's family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -