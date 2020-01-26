|
Harold Fick, 91, Litchville, ND passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Oakes, ND on January 25, 2020. There will be a service for him at 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City, ND. Visitation will begin at 5:00 Thursday evening. Burial will be in the spring at Memory Gardens, near Valley City.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Harold's family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020