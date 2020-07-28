Harriet Brash

Fireworks exploded in Heaven July 16, 2020 for the most incredible, caring, selfless Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Godmother and friend.

Harriet Louise (Cooper) Brash was born on July 4, 1928 near Pettibone, ND to Frank and Cora (Willow) Cooper. She married Howard E. Brash on June 11, 1950. To this union, two children were born: Lynell L. and Howard L. They lived in Jamestown, Rolla, and Cooperstown. After Howard's passing, Harriet moved to Bismarck in 1985 to be closer to her daughter and newborn grandson, Mark. Harriet was involved in homemakers, PEO, church ladies aid, American Legion Ladies aid. She worked at Woolworths prior to her marriage and loved to raise flowers- winning many ribbons at the fair. After Howard passed away, Harriet worked for Frabjous and as a food sample demonstrator at Dan's Supermarket. Harriet loved to iron clothes and helped friends have nice starched shirts to wear. Harriet loved spending time with her family and the occasional trip to the Dairy Queen and eating out at Red Lobster or Space Aliens.

Harriet passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 under the care of the Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck.

Harriet is survived by daughter- Lynell (Tim) Thueson, Bismarck, ND; son- Howard (Susan) Brash, Bremerton, WA; grandsons- Mark (Samantha) Thueson, Bismarck and Mathew Brash, Bremerton; Sisters: Helen Will, San Diego, CA; Eleanor Hoffmeyer, Winter Garden, FL; Mary Ann Acker (Jim), Ocala, FL; Janice Connolly, Buffalo, MN; sister-in-law Kaye Cooper, Burnsville, MN; brother-in-law Gary Jorissen, Dazey, ND; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; parents: Frank and Cora Cooper; sisters: Doris Brash, Dorothy Kelm, Inez Jorissen; and brothers: Art Cooper, and Oliver Cooper.

Always putting everyone else ahead of her own wants and needs, Mother will undeniably be missed and will live on in every life touched through her love and friendship.

A memorial service will be held at Memory Gardens, east of Valley City on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

