Harriet N. Ottinger, age 95, passed away Monday November 30,2020 at her home in Augusta, GA. She is survived by five of her seven children: Ann (Jack) Levine, Alan (Lynette) Ottinger, Mary Ottinger, Roy Ottinger II, Amy (Jeff) Klare. She is pre-deceased by her parents Eric and Elsie and brothers Rudy and Ralph, and her husband of 72 years Roy A. Ottinger, son Eric Ottinger and son Paul Ottinger, granddaughter Laura Ottinger and grandson Dominic Ottinger.

Harriet was born in Valley City, North Dakota, started school in the one-room schoolhouse near Oriska. In her younger years she competed in track and field, took the medal as sharpshooter for Barnes County. She graduated from Valley City High School, obtained a B.A. in Education from VCSU, and taught typing, shorthand and art in Harmony, MN. She married Roy in 1948. They moved back to Valley City from Davenport, IA after his graduation from Palmer College of Chiropractic and began to raise the family. Harriet was active in the PEO Sisterhood Chapters A and K, State Chiropractic Auxiliary as President, Federation of State Garden Clubs as President, United Methodist Women on the local and District level, and Book Club. She became a Master Gardener through NDSU extension service, and took Flower Arranging through National Council of Gardens. She was on the Jamestown School Board for several years.

Her hobbies were drawing, oil painting, gardening, flower arranging, genealogy, and golf. A member of First United Methodist Church, she taught Sunday School, was on the Board of Trustees, the education committee, historian, and a choir member for 35 years

Memorial service will be at St. John UMC Augusta on Sunday December 6 at 2 pm. We will livestream the funeral service on our Facebook page at "St John UMC Augusta/live/" . After the service ends, the video will have a different link. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Valley City in the spring.

