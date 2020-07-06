1/1
Hjordis "Jo" Campbell
Hjordis M. "Jo" Campbell, 90, passed away on March 23, 2020. She was born to Mary A. Johnson & Hans P. Johnson on April 10, 1929 in Valley City, ND. She lived the last two years at the Sheyenne Care Center.
Jo as she was known to her family and friends, was married in Casselton, ND at the Methodist Church, to Clyde M. Kinslow. They were married on October 6th, 1945. To this union twelve children were born, Mary, Clyde L., Pat, Logan, Edith, Allan, Samuel, Garnet, Deb, Rachel, John, & Peter.
Later Jo married Nelson Campbell, on April 4th, 1974. They lived and worked in Valley City, ND.
Jo worked at the Hi-Liner Café, VC Barnes County Library, and Pamida (Shopko). Jo loved to play cards with friends, doing word finds & puzzles, cooking and sewing. Jo made many quilts over the years which she gave to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and donated to the DAV.
Jo is survived by her children, Clyde L. (Audrey) Kinslow, Pat (Don) Malec, Edith (Randy) Johnson, Deb (Jim) Hegdahl, Rachel (Rory) McLeod, and John Kinslow. She is also survived by her stepchildren, grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, and her sister-in-law Marion Franklin.
Jo is preceded in death by her two husbands, parents, brothers and sister. Also, her children, Mary Holsen, Logan Kinslow, Allan Kinslow, Samuel Kinslow, Garnet Kinslow, Peter Kinslow and one grandson Darin Malec.
A Family grave side service will be on July 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lerud Mathias Funeral Home. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
