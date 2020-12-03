Ida Aus, age 85, of Valley City, ND, died Wednesday, December 2nd at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 8th at Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home.
Ida Mae Mulder, the daughter of William and Ida Mulder, was born September 20, 1935 in Wimbledon, ND. Ida grew up and attended school in Wimbledon. On October 15, 1952 she married Richard "Dick" Aus and had six children. They ran a dairy farm west of Valley City until Richard passed away on November 24, 1973. Ida then moved into town and began working for Sorenson Construction for 43 years. Ida loved to play pinochle and bingo. She loved camping and trips with the Red Hats.
Ida is survived by five children, Cindy Aus, Rick (Paula) Aus, Jan Kamstra, Jon Aus and Patti (Myron) Willey; 12 Grandchildren, Joshua (Cara) Aus, Jeremy Aus, Justin Aus, John Franchuck, Kelle (Eric) Jenkins, Christina Lindstrom, Michelle Kamstra, Jessica Kamstra, Jordon Aus, Joey Aus, Amber (John) Lonski and Emma Willey; 10 Great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Bently, Justice, Ariah, Haley, Harper, Trey, Isaiah, Ethan and Hunter.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, one daughter, Susan Franchuck and one grandchild, Adam Aus.
Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathis Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com