Ingrid Ida Adams, 90, of Cedar Rapids, IA, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, officiated by Certified Celebrant, Amy Hart.
Ingrid was born on June 28, 1929, in Berlin, Germany, the only daughter of Bernhard and Hildegard (Schultz) Fehlberg. Ingrid grew up and was educated in Berlin. In 1947, she met the love of her life, Charles E. Adams who was serving in the US Army. They were married on January 30, 1953. During Charles' military career, they lived 9 years in Germany and 2 1/2 years in the Far East with the remainder at various state side assignments. On March 1, 1962, Ingrid gave birth to her only son, Chuck. After her husband's Army service, Ingrid lived in Oklahoma, Minnesota, North Dakota and moved to Iowa last year to live with her son, Chuck, and his wife, Ute. Ingrid was an avid gardener. She had a green thumb and grew both beautiful flowers and hardy vegetables. She was an excellent cook and loved taking care of her family. She was also a seamstress who sewed most of her families' clothes. She knitted many items for the people she loved, especially warm booties for bedtime. She made birthdays special with her baking. Her husband's favorites were pecan pie and cheesecake. Her son's was German chocolate cake. Her two grandsons loved spending the night with Grandma and Grandpa as they knew they were getting cinnamon rolls made in a bundt cake pan in the morning. Ingrid will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Ingrid is survived by her daughter-in-law, Ute Adams of Cedar Rapids, IA; grandsons, Tony (Jenni) Adams of Marion, IA; and Michael Adams of Cedar Rapids, IA; great grandsons Archer and Everett; brother-in-law, James Rodney Adams of Topeka, KS and sister-in-law Barbara Vinzant of Albuquerque, NM; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernhard and Hildegard Fehlberg; husband, Charles Adams, and son, Chuck Adams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Hospice of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Sept. 30, 2019