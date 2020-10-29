1/1
Irene Vandrovec
Irene E. Vandrovec, 97, West Fargo, North Dakota formerly of Valley City, North Dakota passed away Tuesday evening, October 27, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living, West Fargo. A private mass will be held Friday, October 30, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Valley City. Burial will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery.
Irene E. Anderson was the daughter of Norman and Minnie (Iverson) Anderson. She was born on May 18, 1923 in Fessenden, North Dakota. Irene graduated from Fessenden High School and attended St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1944 with an RN degree and went on to work as a registered nurse in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Irene was united in marriage to George Vandrovec on November 15, 1945. They made their home on a farm near Rogers, North Dakota for many years, where they raised their three daughters. They retired to their home in Valley City in 1982. George passed away in May of 2000.
She is survived by her three daughters, Beatrice (Ervin) Krogen, Bottineau, North Dakota, Donna (Ed) James, Fargo, North Dakota and Amy (Steve) Jorissen, Valley City; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers and a great grandson.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
