On October 22, 2020, Irish Ranee Lawrence, 69, peacefully left earth to begin her new heavenly chapter. She departed, surrounded by loved ones while in the care of Hospice in Arizona. Although her body was weak and tired, her beautiful and humorous spirit brightened the room until her last breath. She was a great Woman, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, and Friend born on November 21, 1950 in Cedar Rapids, IA, the daughter of the late Robert Dale and Dora Mae Rooks (Gaskill). She lives on in the hearts of her crazy and diverse family that she was so proud of. She would tell you everything about them while showing you pictures, even if you were a stranger in the grocery line. She wasn't a master chef by any means but made the best chicken noodles, green chili, sopapillas, and her homemade pizza is legendary. Irish was not only a gold medal arm wrestler and champion pool player but world-renowned for her joke telling, not holding back her opinion, and a flair for telling it like it is. She received her diploma from the school of hard knocks and, yes, she made sure her girls knew self-defense and how to take down an attacker if needed. Her experiences also developed a spiritual and humanitarian nature, giving her last dollars or the blanket in her backseat to a homeless veteran on the side of the road. Irish was an amazing artist using every medium available to her, including water color, rocks and even cheese. She was creative with an awesome imagination, an alien from the land of pink snow and her Halloween costumes and year-round multi-colored hair will never be forgotten. She was genuine with an extensive vocabulary and knew more curse words than most people learned in a lifetime. She used a lot of four letter words but her favorite was Love. When she told you she loved you, she meant it, unconditionally and with all her heart. Nothing meant more to her than her family, the friends that became family and the flock of doves she religiously fed three times a day. She will be dearly missed and survived by her children: Randy, Heather "Hebby" (Mark) and Summer "Summy". Grandchildren: Myca, Hunter, Mariah (Alex), Darrin (Bailey), Devin (Savannah), Makayla (Dustin), Allie and Robert. Great-grandchildren: Rylee, Aurelia, Colter and Kyler. Sisters from different Misters: Beth and Patty. Sibling: Joy (Terry). Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter Madison "Maddie" and siblings: Bob, Donni, Tami and Gina. A celebration of her life will be held from 3-5pm on November 21, 2020 at Dazey Community Hall in Dazey, ND. Per request due to COVID, cards may be mailed to The Irish Lawrence Family, PO Box 563, Jamestown, ND 58402.

