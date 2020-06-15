Jacqueline Noack

Jacqueline Yvonne (Jungnitsch) Noack passed away Monday, May 25th, 2020 at the age of 91, in Cottonwood, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 31 years, Dale "Snook" Noack, parents, Henry and Clara Jungnitsch, brother K Mark Jungnitsch, and sisters Beverly Stillings and Valerie Moy.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in law Douglas & Susan Bridge, daughter and son-in-law Mike & Gretchen "Cookie" Montgomery and son Steve Noack; sister Karen Carlson; grandchildren Chris & Jackie (Bridge) Craypser, Jeff & Jill Bridge and Brandon & Jillian Sam; 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, students and friends that she considered family.

Jackie was born May 21, 1929 on the homestead in Page, North Dakota. She attended Valley City High School in Valley City, North Dakota, Valley City State Teachers College (now Valley City State University) in Valley City, North Dakota with a major in music and minor in English and Spanish; post-graduate studies were at Cal State Fullerton in Fullerton, California.

Though growing up on a farm, Jackie's passion was music. By age 14 she was already playing the organ for weddings. While she could literally play most every instrument, her favorites were the organ, piano, flute and piccolo. She was the organist and eventually Director of Music at Faith Lutheran Church in Anaheim, California for over 40 years. Jackie led her church choir and handbell ensemble on a European Choir Tour where they performed in numerous churches, cathedrals and other venues across Europe including the Jubilee Summer Music Festival in Slovakia. When Jackie retired to Arizona, she continued with her love of music by volunteering when needed on organ, piano or choir directing at Faith Lutheran Church here in Cottonwood.

Jackie also loved kids and kids really loved her. Her grandchildren can say that it was "Granny" who helped them to enjoy snow skiing and body surfing. She took each of them on some amazing adventures - Hawaii with surf lessons and glider rides, Europe with tours of castles and way too much sauerkraut. She was regularly involved in the music for VBS at her churches and sometimes led the entire program. Jackie developed and led children's Christmas programs annually. She also taught in both public and private schools in North Dakota and California.

Jackie had wonderful times with family and friends and she truly enjoyed her choir families - she made everyone smile. Her clever mind and sense of humor made her a favorite. A special joy were family get-togethers with 4 generations gathered.

A memorial service will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dale "Snook" Noack Scholarship at Valley City State University (set-up by Jackie in honor of her late husband) would be appreciated. Valley City State University, Foundation & Advancement, 101 College St SW, Valley City, ND 58072 701-845-7201

