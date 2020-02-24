|
|
James Franklin Diemert, 74 of Lisbon, North Dakota died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Home Chapel, Lisbon, ND
Funeral Service: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Home Chapel, Lisbon, ND
Interment: North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND
Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon, ND
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 25, 2020