Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
11 Main St
Lisbon, ND 58054
(701) 683-4400
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
North Dakota Veterans Home Chapel
Lisbon, ND
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
North Dakota Veterans Home Chapel
Lisbon, ND
View Map
James Diemert Obituary
James Franklin Diemert, 74 of Lisbon, North Dakota died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Home Chapel, Lisbon, ND
Funeral Service: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Home Chapel, Lisbon, ND
Interment: North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND
Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon, ND
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 25, 2020
