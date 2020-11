Or Copy this URL to Share

James "Doc" Ferguson, age 72, of Valley City, ND, died Tuesday, November 10th at Mercy Hospital in Valley City. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday, November 17th at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Due to COVID-19, all CDC regulations as to the size of the service, social distancing and masks must be worn at the service.

