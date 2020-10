The funeral service for James H. Flynn, 91, Valley City, ND will be 2 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City with visitation from 11 am until the time of the service at the church. He died Saturday, October 24 at CHI Mercy Hospital, Valley City. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sanborn, ND.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com