James LeRoy Hendrickson, 72 of Nome, North Dakota died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Jim was born the son of James A. and Leona (Zdeb) Hendrickson in Valley City, North Dakota on November 4, 1946. He grew up on the family farm in rural Nome and received his education in Nome and Fingal. As a young man he enlisted in the United States Army in 1964 and received an honorable discharge in 1967. Jim then enrolled in the Wahpeton School of Science receiving a degree in mechanics. He worked as a heavy diesel-electric truck mechanic at a copper mine near Tucson, AZ for several years. Jim returned to North Dakota, and worked at the Cuba Elevator and farmed with his Dad for a period of time. Jim then started his career as an over the road truck driver and continued to drive truck for 24 years. He eventually returned to the farm to assist his father with the daily operation of the farm. Eventually, Jim took over the farm and made many improvements around the farm. He just recently retired.
Jim enjoyed hunting and restoring old John Deere tractors and vintage cars with his father and brother. Jim had a love for the land and what it could provide.
Jim is survived by his mother, Leona Hendrickson of Enderlin, ND, sister, Janice Van De Kerckhove of Fargo, ND; brother, David Hendrickson of Rapid City, SD; niece, Brandi Hendrickson, nephews, Tyler and David Hendrickson and Steve Langemo; three great nephews and one great niece. Best friend Ann Lockwood.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James A. Hendrickson.
Visitation: Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon, ND.
Funeral Service: Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Waldheim Lutheran Church, rural Kathryn, ND.
Interment: Waldheim Lutheran Cemetery, rural Kathryn, ND
(Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon, ND)
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 29, 2019