James E. Riden, 91, Valley City, ND, passed away on Friday, January 17th, 2020. Visitation will be at Our Saviors Lutheran Church from 5 to 7 on Friday, January 24 with a prayer service beginning at 7:00. The funeral service will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Pingree Cemetery, Pingree, ND.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Jim's family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
