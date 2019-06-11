Home

Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
Jamie Paurus Obituary
The memorial service for Jamie R. Paurus, 38, Valley City, North Dakota will be 7 pm Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse, Valley City State University. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Saturday at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. He passed away Monday, June 10, at CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements for Jamie have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on June 12, 2019
