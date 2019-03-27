Home

Janet Drake, age 70, of Valley City, ND, died Tuesday, March 26th at Bethany on University in Fargo, ND. An educator until the end, Jan's wish was to have her body donated to the Deeded Body Program at UND for anatomical study. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Valley City at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 28, 2019
