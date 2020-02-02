|
Janet Susan Pierce Wick passed away peacefully in her home in Valley City, North Dakota on January 6, 2020, at the age of 95.
Janet was born July 9, 1924 in Valley City to William Loring Pierce and Hermione Winterer Pierce. Although she followed the sun and green grass after retirement, her deep Valley City roots date back to 1883. Born and raised in Valley City, she always considered it home. Janet attended College High and subsequently graduated from Valley City State Teachers College with a teaching degree in art.
On August 22, 1947 Janet married Maurice Edward Wick, and they moved to Bozeman, MT where he finished his education and she taught art. They returned to Valley City to raise their family and take up the work of Wick Construction. The couple was blessed with six children and three grandchildren to whom she was a devoted mother and grandmother. Janet and Maurice celebrated 60 wonderful, adventure-filled years together before his passing in 2007.
Janet sang in the Congregational Church choir and also supported her church through the Women's Circle and teaching Bible school. She was an active leader in Chapter Z of P.E.O. in Valley City, and in her retirement continued to participate in Chapter FT of N Ft Myers, FL. Janet gave freely of her time and energy to the D.A.R., the Republican Party and both the Girl and Boy Scouts of America.
Janet was an avid Bridge player and never met a game or puzzle she didn't like. She had a gift for bringing beauty and order to every place she lived. Always learning and active, Janet was proud of obtaining her pilot's license and returning to college to get a degree in library science. Her grandsons loved to hear of her marksmanship, even shooting the head off a match.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, husband Maurice, son Thomas, daughter Laura Wick Loberg, brother William (Bill) and his wife Elaine.
Janet is survived by her children David (Julie) Wick of Long Beach, CA; Nancy (Lowell) Nereson of Marco Island, FL; Maurice Wick (Margaret Johnson) of Drummoyne, NSW, Australia; and Barbara (James) Rosamilia of White Bear Lake, MN, as well as three grandsons: James Rosamilia (Maritsa Hristova) of New Haven, CT, Carl Rosamilia and Jacob Rosamilia of White Bear Lake, MN and beloved nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorials be given to Hospice of the Red River Valley, Minnesota Youth Symphonies or the organization of your choice.
A memorial service will be held this summer.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting her family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 3, 2020