Janice Syverson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Syverson, 81, Valley City, ND passed away at Mercy Hospital in Valley City on May 18, 2020. A memorial service for Janice will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, May 21 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Janice's family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page is available at www.lerudschuldt.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 19 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved