Janice Syverson, 81, Valley City, ND passed away at Mercy Hospital in Valley City on May 18, 2020. A memorial service for Janice will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, May 21 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Janice's family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Janice's family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 19 to May 27, 2020.