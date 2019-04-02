|
The funeral service for Jean R. Busta, 92, Valley City, ND will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley City on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A prayer service will begin Friday at 7:00. She will be buried with her husband in Memory Gardens later this spring. Jean passed away at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City on April 2, 2019 with her family by her side while under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Jean's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 3, 2019