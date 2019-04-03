The funeral service for Jean R. Busta, 92, Valley City, ND will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley City on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A prayer service will begin Friday at 7:00. She will be buried with her husband in Memory Gardens later this spring. Jean passed away at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City on April 2, 2019 with her family by her side while under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Jean Renee Kringlie was born June 20, 1926 in Galesburg, ND to Christian and Stella (Holmen) Kringlie, Sr. She was a graduate of Northwood High School and went on to Valley City State University where she earned her BA in Education.

On November 12, 1950, she married William A. Busta at Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City, ND. Bill passed away in January of 2004. Jean was an elementary librarian in Valley City for 24 years. She taught at Washington, Lincoln, and Jefferson, teaching most of her years at Jefferson. A great joy for Jean was seeing her former students and finding out about their lives. She was honored by their kind words of her influence as a teacher. Jean was vibrant enough to live on her own until the last month of her life. She had such a big heart and it just got tired.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she served on the church council for many years. Jean was very active in the Red Hat Society. She belonged to Delta Kappa Gamma and BPW. Jean was also a member of the VCEA, NDEA and NEA. She was proud to organize and serve lots of goodies at Democratic headquarters for many years. Recently she had volunteered at the Gift Shop at Mercy Hospital

Her hobbies included playing cards, Banana Grams, Words with Friends and reading. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and enjoyed a political discussion now and then. She also enjoyed drinking coffee and an occasional mimosa with her many friends.

Jean leaves her children, William (Debbie) Busta of Willmar MN, Donald (Vicki) Busta of Fort Ransom, ND, Michelle (Jeffrey) Hilborn of Baxter MN, and Brian (Cammy) Busta of Glyndon, ND; 9 grandchildren, Stacy (Tom), Andria (Jeremy), Anna, Morgan (Max), Katelyn, Madisyn, Ian, Erin (Jared), and Andrew; 6 great grandchildren, Gavin, Garret, Grayden, Aspen, Owen, and Ethan; sisters, Kay Kringlie of Valley City and Geraldine Engle of Fargo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Christian and Stella, her husband Bill, and brothers, Christian, Phil, Jack, Gerald, and Frank; and a sister, Marjorie Button.

Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 4, 2019