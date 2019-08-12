|
Jean Johnson, 92, Fargo, ND (formerly of Valley City, ND) passed away at Villa Maria in Fargo on August 11, 2019. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City at 1:30 PM. Burial will be in St. Petri Cemetery, near Nome, ND. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 5:00 PM, Monday, August 19 and will continue until the prayer service starts at 7:00.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Jean's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019