Jeffrey Daniel Schander age 51, husband, father, and loving dog dad, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 26th 2019.

Jeff was born March 3, 1967 to Maynard and Janice (Piatz) Schander in Cando, ND. He ran track and graduated from Carrington High School in 1985. Jeff then attended North Dakota State University, studying Environmental Design, and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in 1990. While at the University he met the love of his life, Mary, and the two married July 1, 1988.

In the fall of 1997, with three children in tow, Jeff and Mary bid farewell to snowy winters and embraced the warm, picturesque sunsets and desert landscape of Arizona. In 2010, Jeff gladly departed from his office life to join Mary in growing a successful and thriving family business. Jeff and Mary enjoyed time spent in sunny Mexico, relaxing alongside the sounds of the ocean with their 4 dogs.

Jeff was a skilled craftsman and master of the grill, he enjoyed attending Arizona Diamondbacks baseball games, mountain biking, and nightly walks with his wife and dogs. He leaves behind a legacy of balance, with equal parts of intense work ethic, blissful relaxation, and an overwhelming love of life.

Jeff will be fiercely missed and remembered by his wife and best friend, Mary; his three children, Samantha, Garrett, and Justin; his mother and step-father, Janice and Dennis Hart; brother, Darin (Laurie); two sisters, Tammy (Tom), and Tanya (Jason), and by many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Jeff will also be remembered by countless dear friends, extended family, and all members of the community he proudly served.

He is preceded in death by his father, Maynard; grandparents Dan and Clara Schander, and Frank and Grace Piatz.

Memorial donations in remembrance of Jeff may be made to Westside German Shepard Rescue of Los Angeles, 3016 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90007, where he and Mary rescued their beloved dog, Charlie, who passed alongside Jeff.

On-line condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary