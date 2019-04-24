Home

Jerod Altringer Obituary
Jerod Altringer, age 35, of Sanborn, ND, died April 22nd near Sanborn. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Monday, April 29th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sanborn, ND. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday, April 28th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and one hour before the Mass on Monday morning. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Sunday evening at the church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery near Sanborn, ND.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 25, 2019
