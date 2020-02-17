|
|
Jerome (Jerry) Hanson, Ellensburg, WA, formerly Valley City, passed away February 5, 2020, in Billings Clinic Hospital, MT, after back surgery complications. Jerome was born May 13, 1940 in Valley City to Carl Henry and Ella (Hellickson) Hanson. Jerome attended schools in Valley City.
He was employed by Northern Implement Co., Fargo, ND, among other jobs. Jerome moved to Ellensburg, WA, in 1970, where he was employed as a semi driver for Fruit Hauler Company, until retirement.
He married Louise in 1975.
He is survived by his sisters Eleanor (Bailey) Higman, Everett, WA, Marjory Welken, Valley City, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, wife; Louise, siblings Doris Lane and Loretta, Robert, Gaynor, Hazel, and an infant sister. Brother-in-laws Verle Lane, Lester Bailey, Tom Higman, and Don Welken. Sister-in-laws Shirley Hanson and Gayle Hanson.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Memorials to Red River Hospice of Valley City.
Dahl-Funeral Chapel, Billings, MT.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 19, 2020