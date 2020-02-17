|
|
Jerome (Jerry) Hanson, Ellensburg, WA, formerly Valley City, passed away February 5, 2020, in the Billings Clinic Hospital in MT, after back surgery complications.
Jerome was born May 13, 1940 in Valley City to Carl Henry and Ella (Hellickson) Hanson. Jerome attended schools in Valley City.
He was employed by Northern Implement Co. of Fargo, ND, among other jobs.
Jerome moved to Ellensburg, WA, in 1970, where he was employed as a semi driver for fruit hauler company, until retirement.
He married Louise in 1975.
He is survived by his sisters Eleanor (Bailey) Higman, Everett, WA, Marjory Welken, Valley City, brother Dale Hanson, Valley City, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife Louise, sibling sisters Doris Lane, Loretta and Hazel, and an infant sister. Brothers Robert and Gaynor. Brother-in-laws Verle Lane, Lester Bailey, Tom Higman, and Don Welken. Sister-in-laws Shirley Hanson and Gayle Hanson.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
The family encourages memorials be sent to Red River Valley Hospice of Valley City.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 19, 2020