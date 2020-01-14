|
Jerome Johnson, 73, Valley City, ND passed away at his home on January 13, 2020. The funeral service for Jerome will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 5-7 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home, Valley City, is assisting Jerome's family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020